UK Warns Of 'serious Level Of Inaccuracy' In Leaked Top Secret Pentagon Documents

UK's Ministry of Defence, on Tuesday, claimed that there was “a serious level of inaccuracy” in the leaked classified documents from Pentagon that have riled the governments worldwide. US national security agencies and the Justice Department have been at the forefront of investigating the release of dozens of classified documents that they said were a threat to the US national security, and its ties with the allies and partners, including Ukraine. The UK, on April 11, said that the alleged classified US information has serious errors in facts and that some claims may be completely inaccurate.

“The widely reported leak of alleged classified US information has demonstrated a serious level of inaccuracy,” a Ministry of Defense spokesperson said in a statement published on Twitter. “Readers should be cautious about taking at face value allegations that have the potential to spread disinformation," he added.

Most damaging release of US government information since 2013

A trove of classified documents labelled “Secret” and “Top Secret" appeared on social media sites in March and have since been widely circulated. The leaks underscore the sensitive information about the US allies, including the Ukrainian military vulnerabilities and steadfast regional partners of Washington such as Israel, South Korea and Turkiye. The authenticity of documents in the leaks, could not be independently verified by Republic. Pentagon officials are calling the leak the most damaging release of US government information since 2013. The US has announced that the documents that outlined the battlefield casualties predicted in the Ukrainian conflict appear to have been altered.

South Korea has also made claims that a "considerable amount of the information" that was contained in the classified Pentagon documents that were leaked online was "fabricated". The documents have raised concerns among the US allies for the extent to which the United States government has been allegedly "spying" on the overseas allies and partners. Sensitive conversations between top South Korean security officials in the leaked document were found to be “fabricated”, according to Seoul, which did not elaborate on the further details about what those exchanges were, according to American broadcaster CNN. South Korean officials were also exceedingly worried about the ammunition sold to the US, one of the documents released in the leaked papers suggested, without elaborating.