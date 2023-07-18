UK Warns 'risk Of Terrorism Once Again Rising', Warns Against Al-Qaeda, Islamic State Ops

UK's Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Tuesday said that the risk from terrorism is "rising" and that the UK now faces a domestic terrorist threat "which is less predictable, harder to detect and investigate." Speaking about the British government's newly published counter-terrorism strategy, CONTEST, which was updated for the first time in five years, Braverman said that terrorism was now "a persistent and evolving threat" mainly from Islamist terrorist groups overseas. She continued that terrorists have been operating in an environment where technology continues to provide both opportunity and risk to our counter-terrorism efforts.

"We, therefore, judge that the risk from terrorism is once again rising," said Braverman adding that the the rise was mainly from a "lower base", and the risk is "not as high as a few years ago".

UK's CONTEST strategy was first formulated in the year 2003 and was updated in the year 2018 after there were at least five terror attacks in the UK in 2017. This included the Manchester Arena bombing and the London Bridge attack, and later at least nine terrorist attacks in the subsequent years. Of the total threats, as many as 39 terrorist attacks were disrupted by the British government, according to the UK Home Office.

Islamist terrorism 'primary domestic terrorist threat' in UK

UK's this year's CONTEST report highlights that the "primary domestic terrorist threat" in the UK comes from "Islamist terrorism". This alone makes up "approximately 67% of attacks since 2018, about three-quarters of MI5's caseload and 64% of those in custody for terrorism-connected offences" as of March 2023. Another major threat recognized by the UK Home Office is right-wing extremism. This comprises at least 22% of attacks since 2018, a quarter of MI5's caseload, according to the report. 28% of those in custody have been detained for crimes related to terrorism or extremism, as per the findings. There's a "diminishing" connection between the perpetrators and "explicit affiliation and fixed ideological alignment" with any groups, the report suggests. The rise of extremism is also partially attributed to "relative decline" in al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS), or the Daesh.

The CONTEST report states that the "accelerating availability of new technologies and online platforms provides both opportunity and risk to our counter-terrorism efforts". It continues, that the terrorists "exploit technology to hide their networks, spread their propaganda and enable their attacks." Technology, according to the UK terrorism report, "is a critical enabler of our counter-terrorism efforts, where careful and proportionate use of cutting-edge techniques can make our response more efficient and effective."