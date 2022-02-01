UK Warns Russia, Allies Against Ukraine Invasion; Threatens 'toughest Sanctions' On Putin

The United Kingdom on Monday again warned Russian oligarchs and its allies of possible economic sanctions of making any attempts to invade Ukraine. According to a report by The Guardian, British foreign secretary Liz Truss said, "Russian president’s allies would have nowhere to hide their assets if an invasion went ahead". She further said that the UK is working closely with the US in order to restrict Moscow from taking any aggressive step against Kyiv.

She threatened to seize the wealth of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner political circle and business backers. However, when the journalist asked her to list the names of possible countries to face the flak of UK sanctions, she refused to reveal the name and added the main aim was to create maximum anxiety among Putin’s allies.

"It would be the toughest sanction regime against Russia we have ever had and would give the UK the power to sanction a broader range of individuals and businesses," The Guardian quoted Truss as saying while speaking about the new legislation, which will be in place by February 10.

Notably, Truss' response came ahead of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to Ukraine. Johnson is scheduled to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he pledged £88million (Rs 8,893 million) of new funding to support stable governance. The aid would also meet the energy requirements of Kyiv, as per Johnson's earlier statement.

"It is the right of every Ukrainian to determine how they are governed. As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it," The Guardian quoted Johnson as saying ahead of the visit.

Johnson urges Russia to step back

"We urge Moscow to step back and engage in discussion to find a diplomatic solution and avoid further bloodshed," added Johnson." "I've been to Ukraine several times, I know the people of that country a bit. My judgement is that they will fight. And really, that is not the way the world should be going. I hope they understand that in the Kremlin," Johnson had said during a presser last month.

It should be mentioned here that the situation between Russia, Ukraine, and the Western countries including the US deteriorated ever since the US intelligence report claimed Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". However, Putin, on multiple occasions, refuted the intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless".