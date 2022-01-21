UK Warns Russia That Ukraine Invasion Will Lead To 'terrible Quagmire & Loss Of Life'

Invasion of Ukraine by Russia will only lead to "terrible quagmire and loss of life" on the scale of Soviet-Afghan war, warned UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Speaking at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia, Truss dubbed the simmering conflict at Ukraine's Donbas region as a part of a greater fallout between liberal states and autocracies, including the Russian Federation and China. Claiming that Kremlin "has not learned the lessons of history," the foreign secretary stated, invasion of Ukraine will be a "strategic mistake."

Truss also urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to defuse escalating tensions in Ukraine. Reiterating UK support to Kyiv, she also underlined the importance of "meaningful discussions" aiming at peaceful resolution of the conflict. "(Russia should) desist and step back from Ukraine before he makes a massive strategic mistake. An invasion will only lead to a terrible quagmire and loss of life, as we know from the Soviet-Afghan war and conflict in Chechnya," Truss said.

"We need everyone to step up. Together with our allies, we will continue to stand with Ukraine and Russia to de-escalate and engage in meaningful discussions. What happens in Eastern Europe matters for the world," UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement, as quoted by The Guardian.

'Autocracies emboldened since Cold War'

In her speech, Truss also claimed that the autocracies are "emboldened in a way we haven't seen since Cold War." She added, "they seek to export dictatorship as a service around the world. That is why regimes like Belarus, North Korea, and Myanmar find the closest allies in Moscow and Beijing." It is to mention that Truss is in Australia to discuss the next steps in the AUKUS pact, under which Australia will recieve nuclear-powered submarines from the US and UK.

The foreign secretary's statement comes amid the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. It is to mention that Moscow has deployed over 1,00,000 soldiers in eastern Europe's Donbas region, sparking speculations of imminent invasion threats. With US intelligence warning Kremlin crawling towards Ukraine border, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is supposed to meet US State Secretary Antony Blinken to discuss the proposals laid by Kremlin during the US-NATO-Russia meeting held earlier this month.

Russia hopes US will respond to demands during Geneva meet

Blinken will meet his Russian counterpart Lavrov in Geneva today. According to Russia's top envoy to the European Union (EU), there is a hope that Blinken will bring with him a response to the list of security guarantees Moscow placed in front of the West earlier this month, CNBC reported. The negotiations are expected to be tougher on part of Blinken as US President Joe Biden has continued to warn Russia of stringent military and economic sanctions in case of an invasion of Ukraine. "I would hope that Secretary Blinken comes to Geneva not empty-handed but with the reply, which was promised to Russian proposals on security guarantees, the ones that were presented to the United States and NATO countries," Vladimir Chizhov, permanent representative of Russia to the EU told CNBC.

The list of demands proposed by Russia includes a ban on the ex-Soviet nation from being a part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), limiting troop and weapon deployment of the international military alliance beyond the pre-1997 borders. In the draft pact, Russia also requested that the US "shall not establish military bases" anywhere in the territories of former Soviet states or use their infrastructure for "bilateral military operations."

