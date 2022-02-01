UK Warns To Freeze Russian Assets With New Sanctions Bill Over Aggression Against Ukraine

Assets of Russian companies in the UK may be frozen in line with the new bill on anti-Moscow sanctions, said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Monday. According to Sputnik, UK Foreign Secretary said that the UK will make the individuals who share responsibility for Russia’s “aggressive and destabilising action”, share in “beating a heaving cost”. She told the lawmakers that assets of such businesses will be frozen barring UK businesses or individuals from transacting with them. Truss said that the package “that we are putting forward in legislation” will be “in place” by 10 February.

According to the report, Truss told the lawmakers, “We will make sure that those who share responsibility for the Kremlin's aggressive and destabilising action will share in beating a heavy cost. Their assets in the UK will be frozen. No UK business or individual will be able to transact with them. And should they seek to enter the UK, they will be turned back.”

After Truss announced new legislation to expand the country’s sanctions regime amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia said that Britain's threat would backfire and would hurt UK’s companies and shareholders. According to a BBC report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called UK’s latest measures against Russia an “undisguised attack on business" and said it would lead to retaliatory measures "based on our interests".

It is pertinent to note that Russia is reported to have placed an estimated 100,000 troops, tanks, artillery and missiles near its border with Ukraine. However, Moscow has repeatedly denied its plans to invade the former Soviet Republic, which also borders the European Union (EU). Addressing the House of Commons, Truss said that the legislation will come into effect on 10 February and would not impose sanctions automatically. She, however, added that the legislation would provide for additional powers “in the event of any further Russian incursion into Ukraine".

Johnson to urge Putin to 'step back from brink' on Ukraine border

Earlier, the Independent reported, the UK PM Boris Johnson is expected to hold a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday and would urge the Kremlin leader to “step back from the brink" in Ukraine. According to the report, the UK PM was expected to speak to Putin before Johnson is set to travel to Ukraine on 1 February. Previously, Johnson went on to say that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be an absolute "global tragedy."

