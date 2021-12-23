UK Watchdog Declines To Probe Metropolitan Police Over 10 Downing Street Christmas Party

The Independent Office For Police Conduct (IOPC), a police watchdog unit operating in the UK and Wales, has declined to accept the complaint made by Green Party peer, Baroness Jones, to investigate a complaint about Scotland Yard’s handling of allegations that a 2020 Christmas party that took place in PM Office broke COVID protocols. According to Sputnik, the IOPC declared the complaint brought by Jones "invalid", saying that she was neither close to nor personally present when police officers allegedly failed to enforce COVID-19 rules.

The IOPC further stated that Jones had not been “adversely affected” by police officer failures. In its final conclusion, the police watchdog added that it was up to the Metropolitan Police to decide whether to pursue the matter.

An IOPC spokesperson added, "If evidence were to come to light that anyone serving with the police may have breached standards of professional behaviour or committed a criminal offence, linked to the alleged party, we have reminded the Metropolitan Police of its obligations to refer relevant matters to us, irrespective of whether or not a valid complaint has been made."

Christmas Party scandal

The party, which allegedly took place on 18 December 2020, is said to have taken place during strict COVID restrictions. London had been put into Tier 3 measures on 16 December, which prevented even mixing indoors between family members. The party took place at 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the First Lord of Treasury and the headquarters of the government of the UK.

At the time of the alleged party, government guidance said that work Christmas lunches or parties were not allowed. Now, a string of parties at 10 Downing Street, which has come to light in recent months, has embroiled UK PM Boris Johnson in controversy. The Downing Street Christmas party scandal, most of all, had hit Boris Johnson’s approval ratings hard. “YouGov survey shows that two-thirds (66%) of the British public now have an unfavourable opinion of Boris Johnson, with just a quarter (24%) having a positive opinion of him – giving him a net favourability rating of -42,” the polling agency stressed.

Image: AP