UK: Wedding Ring Found In Ballot Box In Greater Manchester School

Trafford council has reported that a wedding ring has been found in a ballot box in Greater Manchester. The council had reportedly discovered a ring someone had left behind after voters took to polling stations in Thursday’s general election. In order to give the ring to the rightful owner, the council has decided to not reveal the features. The owner should phone up and describe the ring’s “distinctive features” in order to claim it, the council told media. It was discovered in a ballot box in Cloverlea Primary School in Hale Barns, south of Manchester.

Read: Boris Johnson Urges British People To 'let The Healing Begin' After Landslide Win

“We really want to reunite the owner so are doing everything possible to get the word out there. There are distinctive features to the ring that the owner should be able to describe. So, if you think it could be yours then please ring 0161 912 2000", they wrote on Twitter.

Read: Corbyn Calamity: UK Labour Party Implodes, Will Seek New Leader

We've found a wedding ring in one of our ballot boxes! It was found in the Cloverlea Primary School ballot box, Hale Barns. If it's yours please call Access Trafford on 0161 912 2000 so we can reunite you with it! — Trafford Council (@TraffordCouncil) December 13, 2019

Read: Indian Community Hails Boris Johnson's Massive Election Victory In UK

Read: Angela Merkel Congratulates Boris Johnson On His Landslide Win In The UK Elections

Netizens assume 'marriage exit', draw funny Brexit references

The owner could not be traced as of yet though the council has publicized the find on social media and the local press. It was found in the Altrincham and Sale West constituency, which was won by the Conservative’s Sir Graham Brady with a vote margin of over 6,000. Liberal Democrats Angela Smith, who defected from Labour to join Change UK, also ran in that constituency. People seemed amused by the incident and have posted several comments assuming someone must have wanted to get rid of the ring or marriage. Some have drawn funny references to Johnson and Brexit as well.

it's the dowry that came with marrying the devil. — Steve Noon (@Corben_Dallas) December 13, 2019

Only surprised Boris hasn't put it in his pocket — Matthew Connolly (@MatthewConnolly) December 13, 2019

EU divorce bill incoming. — Terry Green (@TEPGreen) December 13, 2019

Read: Royal Job Alert! Buckingham Palace Hiring Social Media Director