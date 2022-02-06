UK: Who Is Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall Who Queen Elizabeth II Wants Named Queen Consort?

Queen Elizabeth II has announced that when Prince Charles becomes the King, she wants his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to be referred to as Queen Consort. The Queen expressed her sincere wish for Camilla to acquire that title in a message commemorating her reign's 70th anniversary. The Queen is the first British monarch to reach the milestone of the Platinum Jubilee. As per the report by BBC, she will be spending the day alone on the Sandringham estate, ahead of national celebrations in June. Following the death of her father, George VI, on 6 February 1952, the Queen's reign began when she was 25 years old.

The term "Queen Consort" refers to a ruling king's spouse, implying that her future title will be "Queen Camilla." The media report suggests that Prince Charles has long insisted that his wife be given the title. Camilla and Charles' love story dates back to the time before he got married to Princess Diana in 1981. Even after his high-profile marriage to Diana in London's St Paul's Cathedral in 1981, Charles supposedly continued to meet Camilla.

Camilla and Charles married in 2005

After Princess Diana passed away in a car accident in Paris in 1997, Charles and Camilla rekindled their long-dormant romance, first quietly, then more publicly. The couple married in 2005, with a royal declaration that she would be known as Princess Consort, but she quickly gained praise as the future king's faithful wife. The couple made their first public appearance together in 1999. However, before marrying Charles, Camilla married British Army soldier Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles divorced in 1995.

Camilla has gained widespread acceptance throughout the royal family, especially from Prince William and Harry - Charles and Diana's children. In 2005, Harry dismissed the stereotype of her as a "wicked stepmother," calling her a beautiful woman who has made his father very, very happy, which is the most important thing.

Honoured by the announcement

After the Queen announced that Camilla will be referred to as Queen Consort, Clarence House spokesperson stated that both Prince Charles and Camilla were moved and honoured by the announcement, according to the BBC report. Male consorts of monarchs, such as Prince Philip and Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, have been given the title of Prince Consort instead of King.

(Image: AP)