UK 'will Judge Taliban Based On Its Actions Rather Than By Its Words': PM Boris Johnson

After the Taliban’s promises of an amnesty and to protect women’s rights, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK would judge the insurgent group on its “actions, rather than by its words”. While addressing MPs in an emergency debate, UK PM Johnson defended his government’s handling of the Afghanistan crisis and insisted that Britain had prepared for all scenarios. He said that the UK did not “foresee” the Taliban takeover, although the speed of it had come as a surprise.

UK PM says will judge Taliban on their actions

The UK PM said that the “hard reality” was that Western nations had no option but to pull out without “US logistics, without US airpower and American might”. He also went on to inform that Britain had, so far, secured the safe return of 306 British nationals and 2,052 Afghan nationals as part of its resettlement programme. He told the House of Commons that 2,000 more Afghan applications were also being completed and “many more” were being processed.

On the Taliban’s promises, Johnson said, “We will judge this regime based on the choices it makes and on its actions, rather than by its words”.

He added that the situation in Kabul had “stabilised”, although it remained “precarious”. Johnson said, “At the moment it would be fair to say that the Taliban are allowing that evacuation to go ahead”. Further, he went on to say, “UK officials are working round the clock to keep the exit door open in the most difficult circumstances and actively seeking those we believe are eligible but as yet unregistered”.

We must help the people of Afghanistan choose the best of all their possible futures.



That is the critical task on which this government – working alongside our friends and partners around the world – is now urgently engaged. pic.twitter.com/4CVDLEfRVk — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 18, 2021

Moreover, UK PM Boris Johnson said that after conversations with other Western leaders including US President Joe Biden, the allies had "agreed that it would be a mistake for any country to recognise any new regime in Kabul prematurely or bilaterally". He said that those countries that care about Afghanistan’s future should work towards common conditions about the conduct of the new regime before deciding, together, whether to recognise it and on what terms. The UK PM’s comments come after the Taliban offered a pledge of reconciliation, vowing no revenge against opponents and respecting women's rights.

Resettlement scheme for Afghan refugees

Meanwhile, the UK has announced that it will welcome as many as 20,000 Afghans under a new resettlement programme that will give priority to women, girls and religious and other minorities amid the ongoing crisis in the war-torn country. The new scheme will provide a safe and legal route to Britain to those seen at a high risk of human rights abuses and dehumanising treatment by the Taliban. About 5,000 people are expected to arrive in the United Kingdom in its first year.

The new plan comes in addition to the existing scheme for interpreters and other staff who worked for the UK. According to BBC, some 5,000 Afghans and family members are expected to benefit from that policy. More than 2,000 former Afghan staff and their families have travelled to Britain under the scheme since late June.

(Image: AP)