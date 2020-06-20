COVID-19: UK Will Soon 'conclude' The Review Of Two-metre Rule For Social Distancing

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, UK will soon announce if the ‘two-metre-rule’ for social distancing will be reduced or not. After the British government decided to lower the coronavirus alert level from 4 to 3, it will now review the latest guidelines for the citizens. Many employers, especially in the hospitality sector, have voiced concerns over the rule for people to stay at least two metres away from each other has created a barrier to the speech of their work. However, Britain’s culture minister Oliver Dowden has recently said in a radio interview that the government is set to conclude the review of the rule. He reportedly also said that ‘within the coming days we will get the outcome’.

This came after British Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said that the government will urgently review the newly-introduced rule of maintaining a distance of two-metre to curb the further spread of novel coronavirus. As the UK is gradually lifting restrictions to boost the economy which has to recover from a 25 per cent collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunak said in an interview with media outlet last week said that Britain will take a “fresh look” at the rule because the two-metre social distancing rule might pose some difficulties for employers to resume work at the usual speed.

UK lowers COVID alert level

As the coronavirus cases continue to plunge in the UK, the chief medical officers in Britain have decreased the COVID-19 alert from level 4 to 3 on June 19. Amid the coronavirus contagion, the alert level from “transmission is high or rising exponentially” to “epidemic is in general circulation”. According to reports, the Joint Biosecurity Centre had recommended the lowering of the emergency level to level 3 because the chief medical officers in the UK have noted the ‘steady decrease’ in coronavirus infections in all four nations.

However, the medical officials of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have also informed that lowering of COVID-19 alert does not imply that pandemic is over. But it means that the novel coronavirus, which had originated in China in December 2019, is still in general circulation and outbreaks can occur in local communities.

