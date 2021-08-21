'UK Will Work With Taliban If Necessary': PM Boris Johnson On Afghanistan Crisis

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that Britain will work with the Taliban if it means finding a solution for the Afghanistan crisis. Addressing the media, Johnson asserted that the UK would continue its political and diplomatic efforts for the citizens of Afghanistan, and if necessary, would also work with the Taliban.

"What I want to assure people is that our political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution for Afghanistan, working with the Taliban, of course if necessary, will go on," Johnson was quoted as saying.

Earlier this week, the UK Prime Minister had announced that the country would judge the Taliban based on its “actions, rather than by its words”. Addressing MPs in an emergency debate, the UK PM defended his government’s handling of the Afghanistan crisis and insisted that Britain had prepared for all scenarios, however, did not foresee such a rapid collapse. On the Taliban’s promises, Johnson said, “We will judge this regime based on the choices it makes and on its actions, rather than by its words."

UK's measures for Afghanistan

The UK has announced that it will welcome as many as 20,000 Afghans under a new resettlement programme that will give priority to women, girls and religious and other minorities. Additionally, it has doubled its humanitarian and development aid to Afghanistan to £286m this year to ensure the most vulnerable Afghans receive the humanitarian assistance they need.

Prime Minister Johnson stated that so far, the Taliban are allowing the evacuation processes to go ahead. He said, “UK officials are working round the clock to keep the exit door open in the most difficult circumstances and actively seeking those we believe are eligible but as yet unregistered."

Till 18 August, the UK had evacuated more than 1,615 people from the war-torn nation including 399 British nationals and their dependents, 320 embassy staff and 402 Afghans. Moreover, India and the UK have joined hands to tackle the shared security threats and refugee crisis, UK's Foreign Secretary & First Secretary of State Dominic Raab informed.

