'UK Winters Plummet In The Coming Week With Dense Fog, And Cold Wave,' Says UK Met Office

The temperature in some parts of the United Kingdom (UK) has dropped to almost -10C°on Saturday night, reported The Guardian.

This comes after the weather forecasters warned that the cold wave would continue for the next seven days. Royal Air Force Benson in Oxfordshire had the coldest temperatures in Britain overnight, recording -9.7C°, while in Scotland, thermometers remained above zero.

The UK Met Office has recorded the temperature of Heathrow at -8.4C° on the social media platform with the photo. Taking to Twitter, the Met office wrote, "Heathrow just recorded its coldest night since December 2010 and coldest January night since -9.1C° in 1987."

They have also warned about the UK winter weather and wrote that one could expect a 'cloudy with some patchy light rain in the north and west'.

Yellow warning issued: UK Met Office

According to some weather reports, there are fears that a 'snow bomb' is heading to the British Isles at the end of next week. But the Met office has called it an "exaggeration".

While talking about the UK winters, Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said, "These predictions are exaggerated and weather at the beginning of February is expected to be mild," reported the Guardian. Further, he added, "We're not expecting anything exceptionally severe at the moment as we move into the early part of February." He also shared that they expect the temperatures "to sort of " come back to what it was before across the majority of the country in the middle of the week.

On Monday, a yellow weather warning for fog has been issued that could be witnessed from north Lincolnshire, across the east Midlands, and down to London. Further, one could also face delays due to the UK winters with freezing fog.

"By Saturday morning, the fog could be so dense that visibility drops to below 100 metres in some places," said the Met Office, reported the Guardian.

Meanwhile, the National Network Manager at National Highways, Dale Hipkiss informed, “Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as ice and snow and take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.”