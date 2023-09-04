UK Witnesses Highest Daily Number Of Channel Small-boat Crossings For 2023: Report

In the UK, more than 800 people have embarked on a perilous journey across the English Channel in small boats, which has set a record. This would bring the provisional cumulative figure for 2023 to a staggering 20,973, emphasizing the upward trend. A total of 872 people made the crossing, distributed among 15 vessels, an average of about 58 people per boat, reported Sputnik, citing provisional government records.

Notably, the total for the year still remains below the figures from the previous year. By this time in 2022, nearly, 25,000 individuals had undertaken the journey. 2022 also holds the record for crossings in a single day since 2018 when that number started being tracked.

UK witness record-breaking immigrants

According to the provisional government data, 1,295 crossings were recorded in a single day on August 22 August 2022. However, the latest data shared on Saturday has revealed that 1,172 people have made the journey, with crossings taking place on two out of six days. In comparison to last year's data, the total arrivals in 2022 were recorded at 45,774, slightly higher than the previously documented 45,755, as per the published Home Office data.

Further, the report has also calculated the average number of people crossing the Channel per small boat, which has hit a new record for August in 2022, that is, 5,369 people making the journey in 102 vessels, averaging about 53 people per boat. On the ongoing UK challenge, one of the official Home Office spokespersons highlighted the crises that are faced by the asylum system by these dangerous crossings.

Meanwhile, the UK government has been working in collaboration with French partners and other agencies to disrupt human smugglers. The Illegal Migration Act has been executed to ensure the prompt detention and removal of individuals who have been crossing international borders illegally to their country of origin or a safe third country.