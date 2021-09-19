UK Witnesses Rapid Surge In Holiday Bookings After Govt Eases Travel Rules: Report

Holiday bookings have seen a rapid surge in England since the government announced the simplifying of travel rules on Friday, September 17. According to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, the existing traffic light system will be replaced with a single red list from October 4 and individuals who are fully vaccinated will no longer require a pre-departure test while returning from non-red list areas, according to Evening Standard, a London-based newspaper.

Turkey, Pakistan, the Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, and Kenya are among the eight countries removed from the red list, announced Shapps. Unvaccinated travellers from non-red list countries will be required to take a pre-departure test as well as a PCR test on days two and eight after returning to England under the new travel regime. According to Alan French, CEO of travel company Thomas Cook, October half-term reservations were up 200 per cent from August, and he expects this number to rise as a result of the new system.

"Based on our current bookings, I expect this weekend to be the most popular of the year as people take advantage of the fantastic bargains on offer, the new easy testing criteria, and the simplified foreign travel system," French added as reported by the newspaper. TUI UK's managing director, Andrew Flintham, said he had already noticed "an upswing in bookings for Turkey in October" and expected the new rules to further strengthen customer trust. Meanwhile, within half an hour after Shapps' announcement, online travel agency Skyscanner experienced a 133 per cent boost in traffic, with "huge increases" in searches for places including Turkey and the Maldives, according to the London-based newspaper.

TRAVEL UPDATE🔊: we’re making testing easier for travel 🧳💉 From Mon 4 Oct, if you’re fully vax you won’t need a pre-departure test before arrival into England from a non-red country and from later in Oct, will be able to replace the day 2 PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 17, 2021

Labour Party expresses concerns over easing testing criteria

While the Welsh Government stated it would consider the UK Government's proposed changes, health and social services minister Eluned Morgan expressed his concerns stating that changed rules could "weaken the line of defence against infection importation and increase opportunities for new infections and new variants to enter the UK and Wales." Labour also highlighted worries about easing testing criteria, citing how coronavirus variant surveillance will continue amid the plans to do away with PCR test requirements. Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon stated that PCR tests play a critical role in detecting variants of concern, and now the government must tell how they intend to continue this surveillance. Meanwhile, the Scottish Government has declared that it will remove the traffic light system, but it will not follow England's lead in removing the requirement for fully vaccinated travellers returning from non-red-list countries to undergo a pre-departure test.

