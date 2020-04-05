UK: COVID-19 deaths surge for fifth consecutive day as nationwide toll rises to 4,313

The United Kingdom, on April 4, reported a record increase in the number of COVID-19 related deaths for the fifth day in a row as another 708 people died due to the infection, international media reported citing country’s Department of Health and Social Care.

According to the health department, the number of dead has now reached 4,313. Also, the pandemic has till now infected 41,903 people across the British Territory.

The death toll in the United Kingdom has steadily risen throughout the past week. On April 3, the department of health and social care reported 684 deaths in a mere 24 hours. This comes as British Health authorities recorded 3,735 new positive cases on April 4 which is relatively low as compared to 4,450 reported on April 3.

Read: UK Health Secretary Says 'some Nurses' Died Fighting Coronavirus, Netizens Furious

Meanwhile, the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to remain in self-isolation after he tested positive on March 27. Johnson posted an update on April 3 that he still in self-isolation with mild symptoms.

After chairing the first digital cabinet just a couple of days ago, Johnson urged citizens to “stay home and safe lives”, the campaign by the British government aimed at slowing down the spread of coronavirus.

Read: UK Records Fourth Successive Daily High In COVID-19 Deaths

'Tremendous job in handling the pandemic'

British PM also said that the UK has done a “tremendous” job in handling the pandemic and keeping the coronavirus contained. However, the UK recorded a drastic increase in daily deaths on April 3 with at least 684 people dying of COVID-19 disease and 4,450 new cases recorded in just 24 hours.

Johnson, however, noted that even though the weather is “good” in the country, people should stay at home and practice social distancing because it will keep safe the ones who are more vulnerable to the disease including older people.

Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus.



You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020

Read: COVID-19: UK PM Boris Johnson Urges Citizens To Stay At Home Even In 'fine Weather'

Read: Keir Starmer: Here's Everything To Know About UK Labour Party's New Leader

(Image Credits: ANI)