UK Woman Appreciates Gesture Of Her Thoughtful Afghan Neighbour; Watch

The viewers on social media always welcome and praise an act of kindness. In a similar situation, when a UK woman narrated an experience with her newly-settled Afghan neighbour, the internet could not stop its gushing praise. Taking to Twitter, Sunday Blake shared a picture of a meal that her very thoughtful neighbour made after learning that she was ill and viewers just can't stop appreciating the gesture.

Blake, who is an associate editor with an education policy platform, was recovering from surgery when she came across her neighbour. According to Blake, he had just moved to the locality after fleeing from Afghanistan in the wake of Taliban takeover and subsequent compounded crises like drought, winter, and unemployment. On learning she was ill, her Afghan neighbour went the extra mile to offer a palate of substantial homemade delectable.

"One of my neighbours is Afghan. He fled a few weeks ago, leaving his entire family...," Blake wrote on Twitter without naming the kind guy.

Blake further said that the Afghan man asked her in "broken English" why she looked so "skinny". When Blake told him that she was sick and underwent surgery recently, he surprised her with a box full of his native delicacies, which included yogurt, bread, spinach and okra. "ESL (English as a Second Language)- forgave him... He just dropped this around. All homemade...," Blake added.

One of my neighbours is afghan. He fled a few weeks ago, leaving his entire family. He asked in broken English last week why I looked skinny (ESL - forgave him 😂). I said id recently had surgery & was ill. He just dropped this around. All homemade, including the yoghurt & bread. pic.twitter.com/Lh3ePFKi4x — Sunday Blake (@SundayMargot) February 2, 2022

Netizens appreciate sweet gesture of Afghan neighbour

The post has gone viral on social media with over 56,000 likes and hundreds of comments with viewers pouring in praises, prayers and appreciation for Blake's kind neighbour. While some quoted Grapes of Wrath, others suggested Blake return the containers with "something yummy and lovely for him." To be noted is that the post comes at a time when nearly 92% of the Afghan population is standing at the edge of acute food insecurity. Take a look at the reactions:

Ending the day with something beautiful and a poem.



Tonight - with permission from my pal @SundayMargot - the gift of kindness, concern and neighbourly solidarity.



Having experienced Afghan friendship, this now doesn’t surprise me. But it is beautiful all the same. https://t.co/TkAtVmCE5D — Ruth Arnold (@RuthArnold) February 3, 2022

“If you're in trouble or hurt or need–go to poor people. They're the only ones that'll help–the only ones.” John Steinbeck, Grapes of Wrath. — Julie #JohnsonIsALiar (@julieakon) February 4, 2022

When you're healed, hoping you'll return each container filled with something yummy and lovely for him. I'm glad you have a good neighbour. — Lydia Kan (she/her) (@LydiaCourage) February 3, 2022

Food culture can be so incredible. A way of bonding, socialising, sharing culture, community building. I hate the fact I just pummel sausage rolls and crisps in my face as fuel rather than embracing the culture and ceremony of food. — Boosted Ben (@bvulliamy) February 2, 2022

My daughter lives across the road from an old couple. All through lockdown Mohammed their next door neighbour did all their shopping for them and still looks after them now. — Dicky Davies (@sirbernardh) February 3, 2022

Reminds me of when we had to clear out my uncle's house after he died. His Pakistani neighbours kept checking in with us as we came and went and eventually said we should go in for some tea. Thinking tea and biccies, we walked in to find loads of samosas, pilau rice, chicken etc — Ben Smith (@myboysquiggle) February 3, 2022

