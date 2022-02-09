Last Updated:

UK Woman Appreciates Gesture Of Her Thoughtful Afghan Neighbour; Watch

Taking to Twitter, Sunday Blake shared a picture of a meal that her very thoughtful neighbour made after learning that she was ill, and here's what happened...

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
UK woman

Image: Twitter/@SundayBlake/AP (Representative)


The viewers on social media always welcome and praise an act of kindness. In a similar situation, when a UK woman narrated an experience with her newly-settled Afghan neighbour, the internet could not stop its gushing praise. Taking to Twitter, Sunday Blake shared a picture of a meal that her very thoughtful neighbour made after learning that she was ill and viewers just can't stop appreciating the gesture.

Blake, who is an associate editor with an education policy platform, was recovering from surgery when she came across her neighbour. According to Blake, he had just moved to the locality after fleeing from Afghanistan in the wake of Taliban takeover and subsequent compounded crises like drought, winter, and unemployment. On learning she was ill, her Afghan neighbour went the extra mile to offer a palate of substantial homemade delectable.

"One of my neighbours is Afghan. He fled a few weeks ago, leaving his entire family...," Blake wrote on Twitter without naming the kind guy.

Blake further said that the Afghan man asked her in "broken English" why she looked so "skinny". When Blake told him that she was sick and underwent surgery recently, he surprised her with a box full of his native delicacies, which included yogurt, bread, spinach and okra. "ESL (English as a Second Language)- forgave him... He just dropped this around. All homemade...," Blake added.

READ | India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live streaming: How to watch IND vs WI live in India, UK, US?

Netizens appreciate sweet gesture of Afghan neighbour

The post has gone viral on social media with over 56,000 likes and hundreds of comments with viewers pouring in praises, prayers and appreciation for Blake's kind neighbour. While some quoted Grapes of Wrath, others suggested Blake return the containers with "something yummy and lovely for him." To be noted is that the post comes at a time when nearly 92% of the Afghan population is standing at the edge of acute food insecurity. Take a look at the reactions:

READ | Yami Gautam's grim look in 'A Thursday' teaser is sure to send chills down your spine

Image: Twitter/@SundayBlake, AP (Representative)

READ | Madhuri Dixit stuns in red attire in new teaser of 'The Fame Game'; Trailer out on Feb 10
READ | 'Gehraiyaan': Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer's new song 'Bekaboo' out now
READ | Writing with Fire: Makers scream 'unbelievable' while reacting to Oscar nomination; Watch
Tags: UK woman, Afghan neighbour, Sunday Blake
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND