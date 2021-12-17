UK: Woman Arrested For Child Neglect After 4 Children Die In Fire Accident In Sutton

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested in the United Kingdom on charges of child neglect in relation to the deaths of four children who were killed in a house fire in London. The four boys died after a fire broke out at their home in Collingwood Road, Sutton on Thursday, The Guardian reported. The boys were removed from the burning house and were given CPR by firemen on the spot before being sent to the hospital where they were declared dead.

The London Fire Brigade informed that the firefighters had encountered an "intense blaze" that engulfed the whole ground floor of the building. Addressing a press conference, Richard Mills, deputy commissioner of the London Fire Brigade, informed that firefighters entered and brought the children out of the house during the intense fire.

He revealed that the kids were given immediate CPR by firefighters and taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Mills stated that fire crews attended the scene with eight fire engines and 60 firefighters. He offered condolences to the families and friends of the four children who died in the tragic accident. The firefighters were dispatched to the spot before 7 pm (local time) on Thursday and the fire was brought under control by 8:36 pm (local time), The Guardian reported.

Superintendent Rob Shepherd of the Met police informed that they remain on scene with emergency services officials and would be working with them. Shephard said that the cause of the fire is not known and an investigation will be conducted.

'My thoughts and prayers with the families': UK Home Secretary

Meanwhile, United Kingdom Home Secretary Priti Patel also offered her condolences to the families and loved ones of the four children who died in the fire incident in Sutton. Taking to Twitter, Patel mentioned that she was being updated about the situation by emergency services. She also thanked them for their work in the sad circumstances.

She tweeted, "My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the four young children who tragically lost their lives in the fire in Sutton yesterday. I am being kept updated by the emergency services and I would like to thank them for their work in such sad circumstances."

My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the four young children who tragically lost their lives in the fire in Sutton yesterday. I am being kept updated by the emergency services and I would like to thank them for their work in such sad circumstances 🙏🏽 — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) December 17, 2021

(Image: AP)