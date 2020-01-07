UK Woman Asks Cinema Chain To Ban Hairstyle After It Ruins 'Frozen 2' Experience

A Sheffield-based mother has asked the authorities at the Cinemas to come up with new rules regarding which hairstyles should be allowed or not. The 'plea' comes after Ellie Hensby's trip with her children to watch Frozen 2 ended in a disappointing experience. According to reports, the 28-year-old mother had taken her children to see the animated film Frozen 2 at the Vue Cinema located in Meadowhall on January 2.

Angry mother asks cinema to impose new rules on hairstyles

Recalling the ordeal, Hensby said she was not able to watch the film as a person with a giant bun was seated right in front of her. She took to social media to vent out her reaction to the entire situation, asking the Vue Cinema chain to put a ban on certain hairstyles.

Ellie Hensby's post prompted a few reactions wherein people criticised her for breaking the cinema law and trying to making a fuss about something that was not in her hand.

Hensby went on to say that she had to sit in an uncomfortable position in order to see the film, adding that it was frustrating for someone to not care and sit with a giant hair bun. She further added that a child could have been in her place and that would have completely obstructed his/her view of the screen in front of them. She said people need to be considerate towards others and not be selfish.

Disney's third animated film to cross $1 billion mark

Recently, it was announced that Frozen 2 has collected $1 Billion at the worldwide box office. This film is Disney’s third animated film that managed to collect $1 Billion globally after Zotoopia and Frozen. This record made Disney the only production house who managed to collect $10 billion through their worldwide box office collection. Disney had five other movies that have crossed the billion-dollar threshold at the box office in 2019: Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Aladdin, The Lion King, and Toy Story 4.

Thank you to fans around the world for helping #Frozen2 cross $1B at the global box office. pic.twitter.com/zUOXHwnOyo — Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) December 15, 2019

