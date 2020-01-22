UK Woman Cannot Smell Or Taste Anything Due To A Rare Condition

A UK woman with a very rare condition cannot taste food and has no sense of smell. The 22-year-old woman, Gabriella Sanders reportedly said that she has never been able to smell anything after being born with a smell disorder and never realised that she was different until she took part in a school project when she was young. It was based on the sense and kids had to name different examples of things that smelt but Sanders could not and felt left out. She had no idea what was going on. She also realised that she does not have the ability to taste anything. Sanders spoke to a radio channel and said that she has no idea how food tastes like and cannot taste hot drinks or anything sweet or spicy.

People with smell conditions face emotional challenges

She added that she has never been able to smell anything. According to reports, She said that no one else in her family suffered this problem but it is just her and her sister who has a rare problem and thinks to be genetic. Her inability to smell things left her feeling anxious and Sanders said she had a huge phobia of fire and was concerned that if the house was on fire the smell wouldn't wake her up. She told the radio channel that once she was cooking at home and her mother came and said that the entire house smelt like gas which made her really worrying.

She added that she had grown up being scared of, always cautious and took precautions. Sanders said that being able to smell isn't 'something she needs' 'as she doesn't know any different but admits that she would love to experience and be able to taste things. A new study was conducted by the University of East Anglia who has looked into people who have a smell disorder and said that people with smell conditions face a lot of emotional challenges.

