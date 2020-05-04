UK: Woman Digs Up Unexploded WWII Bomb In Backyard While Gardening

A woman in the UK discovered an unexploded bomb from World War II in her backyard while gardening. At her home in Weymouth, Lulu Cirillo was working on her plants when her spade struck the bomb and at first, according to reports, she ‘thought it was a stone’ and then threw it away. She took to Facebook to clarify her doubts regarding the peculiar object but was ‘absolutely terrified’ when internet users indicated that it was a bomb. Cirillo then called for police officials who then successfully detonated on Weymouth Beach at 21:00 BST on May 3.

According to reports, Cirillo had given the ‘muddy’ device to her pet dog presuming that he might play with it. She also said that she cleaned the bomb with a brillo pad in a bid to take a closer look at the discovery and said, ‘I never thought it could be a bomb’. Later, the device was taken away by the bomb disposal experts from her garden. Weymouth Police reportedly told Cirillo that her cleaning the device was ‘very dangerous’ as it was a live bomb.

Later the police authorities posted the video of the explosion on Facebook with the caption, "If anyone was wondering what the loud bang was just before 9pm, we were assisting EOD with a controlled explosion on the beach! Everything in order, the cordons that were in place for everyone’s safety were soon lifted. Thank you to members of the public for their cooperation."

WWII SAS photo archive sold in auction

Meanwhile, a WWII SAS photo archive that belonged to the original member of the Special Air Service elite forces formed in North Africa was recently sold for £25,000 at an auction. According to reports, the wartime archive belonged to commando Fred Casey from the “Who Dares Wins” regiment that carried out combat roles behind the enemy lines. The archive was sold by militaria auctioneers Bosleys of Marlow, Buckinghamshire. The medals were valued at £2,000 as well as the photo album, and the SAS sand beret was worth £1,500.

