UK Woman Faces Legal Battle To Use Late Husband's Frozen Sperm To Have Children: Report

A woman in the United Kingdom is facing a legal battle to use her dead husband's frozen sperm to bear his baby. 35-year-old, Jade Payne has been reportedly facing this because of a "paperwork error" made some 11 years ago. Payne now needs to show her fertility clinic that her late husband Daniel, who died two years ago, wanted her to have his child through IVF.

Meanwhile, TFP Oxford Fertility advised her to get the High Court's approval before they could unlock Daniel's sperm, which had been frozen prior to his testicular cancer treatment in 2010, Daily Mail reported on Tuesday, December 7.

According to the report, the couple, who had been together for ten years, was planning to start IVF and have a child before Daniel died of a brain tumour in 2019. The dispute stems from a technical glitch in which Payne's name does not appear on Daniel's original sperm donation forms despite her signature being present on recent ones.

"I have to prove that my spouse wanted my child, and there's no guarantee that I will win after all of this. I might be told I can't use my late husband's sperm because I don't have enough proof of his wishes. In addition, I might also have to pay for my own IVF," Payne was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying.

According to Payne, her husband first froze his sperm in 2010 after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer for the second time. "We were suggested to begin IVF in 2014, but we chose to start the process towards the end of 2018 and soon after my husband lost his life," she added.

Payne further went on to say that she now needs to furnish letters from family, friends, a General Practitioner, and some of Daniel's caregivers to confirm his desire for her to have his children.

Brain Tumour Research supporting Payne's fundraising efforts to fight legal battle

It is pertinent to mention here that Daniel died just three months after learning that the Grade 2 astrocytoma brain tumour he had been living with since 2006 had worsened. His health deteriorated rapidly and he died a couple of days ahead of Christmas in 2019. Meanwhile, Brain Tumour Research is supporting Payne's fundraising efforts to fight the legal battle in the High Court, the outlet reported.

