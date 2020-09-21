UK: Woman Falls From Car Into A 'live Lane' While Filming Snapchat Video

A social media venture turned out to be a near-death experience for one woman who fell out of the car while shooting a video clip. The horrific incident happened when the unnamed woman fell out of the car while filming a Snapchat video on the M16 lane of UK. Later, in a Twitter post, the Road Policing Unit said that it was only by luck that she “was not seriously injured or killed”.

The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.

It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed.#nowords

2846 pic.twitter.com/b7f1tPJTEb — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) September 19, 2020

'Lucky to be alive'

As per the Surrey police department, under whose jurisdiction the incident happened, the woman fell on a “live lane” between junction six and Clacket lane service at 1:30 BST, BBC reported. Immediately after the incident got reported, officers and paramedics approached the scene and offered her adequate treatment, a spokesperson clarified to BBC. ''She was lucky that she wasn’t seriously injured or killed, neither sustained life-threatening nor life-changing injuries,'' the department later said in a tweet.

