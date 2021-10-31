UK Woman Finds 34-carat Diamond Worth £2 Million; Had 'almost Thrown It In Bin'

A woman pensioner in her 70s from Northumberland, UK, was ‘in a shock’ early on Friday after she found out that the simple-looking stone which she had assumed was a costume jewellery stone was actually a 34-carat diamond valued at £2 million. The woman was left in disbelief after she learnt that she was the owner of a precious diamond that she had almost thrown in the bin. The woman, according to BBC, had stumbled on the stone at a car boot sale and it came as a "huge shock” to her knowing its worth, the outlet reported citing an auctioneer Mark Lane.

A diamond geezer - Mark Lane of Featonby’s auctioneers in #NorthShields gets a client’s diamond ring, mixed in with a box of costume jewellery, valued at about £2m. It’s now safely stored in Hatton Garden and it’s to go under the hammer at the end of November 🍺🍺 pic.twitter.com/fPRt4mVQiU — TYNEMOUTH LODGE (@hughieprice) October 29, 2021

Diamond, size of about a pound coin, to go on sale next month

The diamond, which is slightly larger than a pound coin, will go on sale in an auction next month. The expert auctioneer at the Featonby's Auctioneers in North Shields, North Tyneside told BBC that a woman had approached him with the gemstone along with other jewellery collection in a bag for a quick review as she was passing by the centre. Apparently, she had another appointment in the town and was in a hurry and oblivious about the fact that she was in possession of a rare diamond.

"It had been in a box along with her wedding band and a number of low-value costume jewellery items,” the auctioneer shockingly revealed, according to Britain’s leading news outlet, BBC. "We saw quite a large stone, bigger than a pound coin, and I thought it was a CZ [cubic zirconia, a synthetic diamond lookalike]. It sat on my desk for two or three days until I used a diamond tester machine,” the network further quoted the auctioneer’s statement.

The stone was certified as a diamond by Antwerp, Belgium, who also confirmed that it weighed approximately 34 carats. The heavier stones fetch higher value for money. According to the auctioneer, the woman had no knowledge about where exactly she had purchased the stone from. She said that she had often purchased trinkets at car boot sales, and was having a clearout one apparent day when she discovered it at her home. It nearly went in the bin, but her neighbour suggested bringing her items to us to get valued, the auctioneer told BBC. According to the auction house, it was the largest-value item brought by a person and the “colour, the clarity, the size... to find a 34-carat diamond is off the scale."

Image: Twitter/@hughieprice