UK Woman Gets Lifetime Pet Ban After Attempting To Flush Marmoset Down Toilet

A UK woman has received a lifetime ban on keeping animals after she abused a pet monkey by offering it cocaine and attempting to flush it down the toilet. According to The Independent, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) said that the Welsh owner, Vicki Holland, received a suspended prison sentence over the marmoset’s abuse, which was captured on video. Holland had pleaded guilty to three Animal Welfare Act offences on 18 November before her sentencing on Friday, RSPCA said.

The monkey’s ill-treatment was shown to the RSPCA after the clips were discovered on Holland’s phone by Gwent police after a drug raid at her home. One video showed Holland holding cocaine in her hand while the monkey cowered in the corner of her home. She was even heard saying to the pet animal: “Want some coke…lick my fingers.”

22 'very disturbing' clips found

In another clip, the mother of four was heard laughing as she attempted to flush the marmoset down the toilet as it clung to the rim. The 38-year-old was heard saying, “I need the toilet” and “shall I flush it?” Holland then flushed, called the animal a “F****** tw*t” and told it “don’t attack me”. According to reports, Holland had around 22 “very disturbing” videos involving the pet monkey, who was also fed “inappropriate food” including kebabs, burgers and sausages.

On Friday, the 38-year-old was banned from keeping all animals for life. She was also given a 12-week jail term and has been suspended for 12 months. Additionally, Holland must pay £420 in costs and a £128 victim surcharge. The pet monkey is now being kept at Monkey World, a rescue centre in Dorset, UK.

