UK Woman Gets Prison Term For Stabbing Husband To Death, Says 'I Miss Him Terribly'

A British woman has been handed over three and a half years of a jail term by a Malaysian court after she confessed to killing her husband during a fight. Samantha Jones pleaded guilty for killing her husband John William Jones on the Malaysian holiday island of Langkawi during a row in 2018. The couple got married in 2001 and were living on the resort island in northwest Malaysia since 2005.

Defence lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo told the court that Samantha suffered years of physical and emotional abuse by her husband, who was an alleged alcoholic with a fierce temper. Kaur said that the fight broke out between the couple when John kicked Samantha while she was lying in bed in the early hours of the morning.

Narrating the claimed sequence of events, the lawyer said that Samantha fled to the kitchen but her husband followed, during which she stabbed John with a knife. Prosecutors told the court the stabbing caused a 15-centimetre wound in the liver of John, who was under the influence of alcohol.

Sentenced for culpable homicide

The 52-year-old woman was initially charged with murder, which carries a mandatory death sentence in the Southeast Asian nation. However, the prosecutors later agreed to “culpable homicide” on the request of the defence lawyer, citing the years of abuse, and Samantha was sentenced to a jail term with a fine of 10,000 ringgit ($2,300).

Samantha broke into tears when a prosecutor showed the murder weapon and photos of the crime scene to the High Court in the northern city of Alor Setar. A tearful Samantha told the court that she was “scared” and “he was so angry”, admitting the guilt while seeking a lighter penalty.

“I miss him terribly. What I did that night was unintended. I tried to stop him, I did not know it would happen like this,” she said.

(Image: AP)