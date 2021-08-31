UK Woman Goes Into 'surprise Labour' With No Visible Baby Bump; Delivers Healthy Baby

A woman in the United Kingdom had no idea what surprises the day holds for her when was enjoying a cocktail night out with her friends. 23-year-old Lavinia Stanton was unaware of the fact that she was eight-and-a-half months pregnant, reported the Daily Record. It further reported that Stanton left the restaurant at 10 pm after experiencing the light cramps and visited her mother's house nearby. Her mother called the ambulance services and Stanton was rushed to the hospital where she got the "biggest shock" of her life when the doctor confirmed she was in labour. She was later taken to the labour ward where she delivered her first child via caesarean, reported the Daily Record.

Stanton had no visible baby bump

The most astonishing thing is that Stanton had no idea about her pregnancy as he had no visible baby bump. The report further stated that she also had two negative pregnancy tests just weeks before she delivered the baby last month. Speaking to reporters, the new mother said that she is still in shock and slowly things are sinking in. "I had no idea of the pregnancy, neither did anyone else. I also did not get any symptoms like mood swings, kicking in the tummy, or pain in the stomach, etc.," she said. She further stated that she also had periods throughout the pregnancy which made her and her partner Cameron Wroot believe that she was not pregnant.

She further told that at the start of the pandemic she had not thought she would be having a baby so early. "Cameroon and I are definitely having busy times taking care of the baby. Even he is as shocked as I am. When he had come to visit me in the hospital, we were speaking about it," she said.

It should be mentioned here that one in 450 pregnant women in the UK doesn't get an idea of pregnancy until the 20th week, said a report by the Daily Mail. It further stated that one in 2,500 women comes to know of her pregnancy when she goes into labour. This phenomenon is known as cryptic pregnancy which usually affects young women who have never experienced a pregnancy, said the report.

(Image Credits: Pixabay/Representative)