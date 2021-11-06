UK Woman Goes Thrice To Hospital After Being Bitten By Spider Present Beneath Toilet Seat

After being bitten on the thigh by a spider lurking beneath the toilet seat, a 34-year-old woman from Leeds named Jo Kenyon was hospitalised three times in a week. According to Jo, who is a radio producer, the pain had become so intense that she couldn't walk or sleep. The spider's bite caused a big blister on Jo's thigh, which she had to get treated. She said that if she hadn't gone for the medical attention right away, the bite could have caused sepsis and probably killed her, as per the reports of Daily Star.

She further stated that walking was excruciating for the first three days and so was sitting. She explained that spiders have always terrified her. She also said that when she was bitten by the spider it was like being touched by a lighted cigarette, she jumped up, thinking, what was that. According to her, it was a sudden and odd burning sensation. She said that when she lifted the toilet seat, she noticed a huge spider beneath it.

Jo managed to flush the spider

Explaining the situation, she said that she immediately yelled and managed to flush it, according to Daily Star. She described the spider as enormous, and a real behemoth. Jo immediately dialled the emergency number and was advised to go to Otley Hospital's A&E (Accident and Emergency) department right away owing to the risk of infection. Jo also said that it was terrifying knowing a spider bite might have killed her.

She went to the hospital three times as the bite caused her so much discomfort that she couldn't walk and couldn't sleep, according to the UK newspaper Metro. She said that when the pain was at its worst, she could hardly sit down since the bite was in such an inconvenient location, Jo explained that she couldn't walk and had to sleep on the front for a long time since sleeping on the back was too uncomfortable. According to the radio producer, it took months for the agony and oozing to cease.

Jo advise everyone to look behind their toilet seat

Jo's wound from the bite healed after months of rehabilitation, but she now has a scar. Doctors said that it is hard to distinguish whether Jo was bitten by a spider or a false window. According to the UK newspaper, Jo advises everyone to look behind their toilet seat, as no one can know what might be hidden there.

(Image: Unsplash)