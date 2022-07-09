UK Woman Lives For 104 Years In The Same House; Says 'it's Full Of Memories': Report

In today's era where most of us wish to own a house and renovate the one we are living in, there are also people living in the same place for years. And for now, a 104 Years old UK woman didn't get lured into anything new and made sure that her loyalty remained with her childhood home. The 104-years-old woman was born in 1918 when George V was king, and the First World War was still a few months away from ending.

Surviving two world wars, four kings and queens, and 25 prime ministers, Elsie Allcock, a 104-year-old woman has seen the evolution of society as we know it today. In 1941, Elsie married her husband Bill. Speaking to The Sun, Elsie said, “My mum, Eliza, died so I stayed to look after my dad. When me and Bill married, we just stopped here and never left. My dad died in 1949 and we finally bought the house in the 1960s.” However, now the house is worth £75,000, but at that time Elsie had bought the home for £250 after taking a loan. Elsie, in her conversation with the UK publication, added that she never wished “to live anywhere else” and her home “means everything” to her.

Elsie's home 'means everything' to her

Speaking to The Sun, Elsie said that very little has changed and she wouldn’t have been happy anywhere else. Her 75-year-old son revealed that his mother loves the house because it is “full of memories.” Elsie’s daughter-in-law, Pat Allcock called the house to be “the focal point for the entire family.”

Moreover, Elsie said that now she is so familiar with her house that she can make her “way around it even in the dark.” She has wanted to live nowhere else and the house means everything to her.

(Image: @GSfans93/Twitter)