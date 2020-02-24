UK Woman Opens Luxurious Baby Spa To Help Mothers With Anxiety

Woman from the UK has quit her job to open a baby spa after struggling with anxiety for a long time, international media reported. Mother of two, Lisa Ryan from Birmingham reportedly admitted that she became stressed whenever she took her 17 months old son, Jax to playgroup. The 38-year-old started her own spa in an attempt to help other parents find a calmer setting for them as well as their kids. The sessions include a bubble bath, facial and body massage.

Read: Auto Expo 2020: Piaggio Launches Its Latest Vespa Elettrica In India

Read: Mum Makes Her Kids Sign Cleanliness Contract, £5 Fine For Every Rule Broken

Talking to media about her new venture, Ryan said after her children were born she was housebound for six weeks and quickly began feeling nervous about going out. She added that she found herself avoiding other parents and eventually stopped going to playgroups. It was then when she came up with the idea that she wanted to do something about other mothers who suffered from anxiety too.

Read: Delhi High Court Set To Hear Plea Seeking 'uniform Minimum Age Of Marriage'

Read: PM Modi Rolls Out Indian Hospitality As US President Donald Trump Lands At Ahmedabad

Enhances mother-child bond

According to reports, the baby spa allows mothers to bond with their newborn without the pressure of having to speak to other parents and dozens of other loud children. Ryan revealed that at her baby spa, the babies have a relaxing bath before saying that the spa has a whirlpool, bubble features like jacuzzi and showers. She added that the best part about her business is that the mums have half an hour to communicate with their babies which also include ‘kisses’ and 'cuddles’.

Many parents have lauded the idea, One mum who attends the spa every two weeks has praised the sessions for teaching her calming techniques for five-month-old daughter. Another customer Samantha Whitehouse told media reporters that it was important for her to find something special for both, herself and her child and that the spa has proven to be an amazing place. The business was launched in June 2019 has already raked £24,000.