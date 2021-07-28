UK: Woman Receives 33 Speeding Tickets Worth Rs 2.19 Lakh In 3 Days After A 10-month Lag

After receiving 33 speeding fines in only three days, a woman in France couldn't help but express surprise. Suzy Colombani claims that she has yet to realise the faults of her rides because she has never previously received a flash or a fine. The tickets began to arrive in the mail on the 13th and 16th of July, according to her. They were all set to expire at the end of 2020.

The fines were reportedly recorded on the Mercureaux motorway near Besançon, a route Suzy used to frequent on a daily basis, according to sources. Suzy's father Lionel determined that she had built up fines totalling £2,128 (Rs. 2.19 lakh) after all the tickets were brought to the family home. The parent admitted that his daughter could be to blame, but that a 10-month delay in receiving sanctions was alarming and unreasonable.

A similar incident in Manchester

In a similar situation in Manchester, a former delivery driver racked up 78 points on his licence after being caught speeding 26 times in just three months. If you think these fines for speeding are excessive, consider the man who received tickets totalling Rs 2 lakhs for parking in his own driveway.

The Coventry auto owner was irritated because he had been fined almost £2,000 (Rs 2 lakh) for parking in his own driveway. In less than three years, the unlucky bloke claims he has received fine tickets and mounds of threatening letters' for parking in a spot he has rented from a private landlord.

According to Coventry Live, the man first ran into issues when he failed to take out his parking permit from inside his car. He contacted Mainstay Residential at the time to obtain a new permit but was told that no new permits were available and that he would be granted an exception. The exemption, however, was blatantly ignored by UK Parking Control (UKPC), who continued to issue parking citations against the man's vehicle.