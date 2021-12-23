UK Woman Receives Over 4,500 Missed Calls After Her Number Is Mistaken For Helpline

A woman from Bangor, Northern Ireland, UK, has received over 4,500 phone calls when the Spend Local scheme unintentionally provided her company number instead of their helpline. This incident occurred with Helen McMahon who reported the receiving of a bombardment of calls after an email was sent out alerting customers to spend the remaining of their prepaid cards before the scheduled deadline. The Spend Local scheme has by chance marketed the wrong number which had one incorrect digit and thus, the calls were sent to the woman and her first-aid training company.

McMahon has finally realised what has been going on after she made a call to one of the callers, who detailed the situation. According to the Belfast Telegraph, she attempted to answer the majority of callers. She told BBC's Good Morning Ulster, "At the start of the Spend Local scheme I was getting a lot of phone calls because there is one digit difference between my business landline number and theirs. Then that sort of died away.” McMahon further added that she used to receive one or two calls every day until Thursday evening when her phone started ringing like crazy and many went to voicemail.

UK woman explains receiving of over 4500 phone call incident

McMahon went on to say that she assumed they were all searching for first aid training in the upcoming Christmas season. Further, she stated that she has listened to as many calls and messages as she could and attempted to contact them back to inform them that the number was wrong.

Some of the elderly folks she spoke with were 'very distressed' and they were requesting for somebody to call them back after leaving a message. And thus, she felt that it is her responsibility to call the distressed individuals as they will not receive any phone calls from the Spend Local scheme as they were dialling her. “I could take this one or two ways, get really upset or turn a negative into a positive and phone these people back and help them," Citing McMahon, BBC reported.

According to the Irish News, the Department of the Economy has subsequently apologised to the woman for the outpouring of calls. Further, officials from the Department of the Economy would contact Helen McMahon personally, according to a spokesperson. Further, The Spend Local card system was created by the Northern Ireland Executive to help the economy recover following COVID, as per the Mirror.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Pixabay/ Representative Image)