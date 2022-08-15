UK Woman Runs 106 Marathons In 106 Days With A Fractured Knee; Sets Guinness World Record

In a record-breaking story, Kate Jayden from the United Kingdom has broken a Guinness World Record (GWR) by running 106 marathons in 106 days consecutively according to a release from Guinness World Records.

Jayden who hails from Derbyshire in England broke the record for the highest number of consecutive days to run a marathon (female) as she covered a remarkable number of miles from December 31, 2021 to April 15, 2022.

Jayden didn't initially intend to break a record

The 35-year-old runner interestingly did not intend to break any record initially. However, once her quest started to gain popularity in the media, people told her that her attempt might be record-worthy. Following this, she made a record application with the Guinness World Records.

Her initial plan was to run 26 miles a day from Dover in the UK all the way across Europe to finish in Syria, to represent the journey of a refugee. She also concentrated her fund-raising efforts on providing funding for food banks and hygiene banks, as well as humanitarian aid and mental health services for refugees, according to the release.

Jayden got a record in her name with the GWR after she comfortably shattered the previous record of 95 days set by Alyssa Clark of the USA.

Jayden also published a picture of her GWR record four days ago on her official Instagram account. Numerous users have praised the runner for breaking the record.

Kate Jayden ran every day with a fractured knee

This effort required tremendous commitment and mental and physical toughness to recover from the fatigue, however, that wasn't the only problem she encountered. On day 46, Kate felt her knee "hurt a bit," but she was unaware that there might be a problem. She completed the challenge with a shattered knee, which required surgery, as was later discovered by an MRI scan in May.

Two women from the UK equal Kate Jayden's record

Fay Cunningham and Emma Petrie, both from the UK, tied the world record for the most continuous days to run a marathon distance (female) by running side by side for 106 days between February 19 and June 4, 2022, shortly after Kate broke the record in April, the release stated.

Image: GUINNESSWORLDRECORDS.COM