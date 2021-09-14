UK: Woman Spends A Whopping ₹4 Lakhs Per Year On Her Rescue Pigeons' Wardrobe And Toys

Meggy Jhonson, a 23-year-old woman from Louth, Lincolnshire, England, spends approximately £4,000 (Rs 4 lakh) per year on her rescue pigeons. They have their own modified bedroom, a wardrobe of various costumes, and a stroller for going on walks. Sky and Moose, Meggy's beloved pet pigeons, were found abandoned and vulnerable as chicks. She nurtured them back to health for six weeks, hand-feeding them with a tube around the clock until they were as docile and cuddly as any other pet, according to Daily Mail.

According to UK Newspaper Metro's report, Meggy said that the pigeons have their own renovated bedroom, complete with toys and a wardrobe of approximately 17 outfits, each costing between £25 and £30 (Rs 2500-3000). Meggy claims that she takes them for walks on the grounds in a 'pigeon stroller.'

Meggy discovered her love for birds in 2016

Meggy found her love for birds when her late dog Pippa took her to a nest in a hedge in 2016, according to Daily Mail. There were two baby pigeons, one dead and another alive. She took up the living chick and carried it home in her cloak. After obtaining support from a number of animal rescue organisations, she was able to preserve the bird's life, and she has been a dedicated pigeon rescuer ever since.

In September 2019, a construction worker brought Sky, now two years old, to her pet supplies business in a plastic carrier bag, according to Daily Mail. After receiving a call that the one-eyed baby bird had been found alone in a separate waterway, Meggy rescued Moose in May this year.

Meggy hopes that people will regard pigeons as sweet creatures

Clee, the pigeon, and Snowy, the domesticated dove, are two additional rescued birds who dwell in Meggy's pet supply shop. Both birds have a handicap that prevents them from flying and makes it impossible for them to thrive in the wild. Clee, now 18 months old, was saved by Meggy in April this year and Snowy, an 18-month-old tamed Dove, was rescued in a hospital parking lot in October 2020 and joined the lucky group of rescuers, according to Daily Mail. Meggy hopes that people regard pigeons as intelligent and sweet creatures who deserve a happy existence.

