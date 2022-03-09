Last Updated:

UK Woman Survives On Chicken Nuggets For 22 Yrs Without Eating Any Fruit Or Vegetable

A healthy British woman who hasn't tasted fruit or vegetables in 22 years revealed that she lives on a diet of chicken nuggets, fries, and potato chips.

UK

Nobody likes to eat vegetables and fruits in their everyday diet but think about a scenario where you CAN'T eat these food items at all! This woman from UK is suffering from a disorder called 'Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake,' where she feels like gagging after eating veggies or fruits. Sad, isn't it?. A British woman who hasn't tasted fruit or vegetables in 22 years revealed that she lives on a diet of chicken nuggets, fries, and potato chips. While she is still perfectly healthy, she added that any urge to even eat an apple or banana makes her gag. The woman who goes by the name Summer Monro said that she didn’t remember when she ate vegetables or fruits last time, as per the New York Post.

Furthermore, the reports said that this woman and her husband cook their separate meals as she is food phobic. Monro told the sources that she had once refused an offer of £1,000 (1 Lakh) by her grandfather for eating a single pea. Her food phobia stops her from trying any delightful dishes. While talking in an interview, Monro told the sources that she likes the smell of the food but when she thinks of eating it, it eventually makes her gag. 

What is 'Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake' disorder?

“I’d say it was when I was about 3”, stated Summer Monro, Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID) sufferer .“I tried to eat some apples but I physically can’t,” reported by New York Post. " I can't remember the last time I ate fruit or vegetable."

Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID) is an eating disorder, people with this disorder are very picky eaters with the food items. While they only eat limited preferred food items, which can lead to poor growth and poor nutrition. this disorder certainly starts at a younger stage. People with this disorder do not feel hungry, also they get turned off even after smelling the food.

This woman has already set an example for all the fitness freaks around. It could be shocking how a woman is surviving just on chicken nuggets and potato chips. The phobic Brit says that she sometimes feels an urge to taste different food items but her disorder won’t let her try.

Image Credit: Twitter/@Summermonro

 

