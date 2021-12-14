UK Woman Wakes Up From 7-week Long COVID-induced Coma; Finds Out She's Given Birth To Girl

A woman from Manchester, England who was in a coma for seven weeks after contracting COVID while she was pregnant, woke up to discover that she had given birth to a baby girl. 33-year-old Laura Ward of Tyldesley, Wigan, had been anaesthetised for an emergency C-section during her 31 weeks of pregnancy, which was over two months before her due date on October 15, the Metro reported.

Laura’s health condition had deteriorated due to the infection when she was expecting her daughter Hope. Remarkably, both the mother and daughter were well after the operation. Laura's daughter was delivered at Royal Bolton Hospital and weighed 3lb 7oz. After spending five weeks in the neonatal ward, the baby girl is now fit and healthy with 10lb 7oz, as per the Daily Mail.

It all started when the Tyldesley Primary School teaching assistant started experiencing a slight cough after the school closed for the summer vacation. After taking the lateral flow test, her initial report was negative, but when her symptoms did not improve, she chose to have a PCR, which displayed a positive result.

Laura started experiencing breathing problems while following the isolation instructions and due to this, she was recommended to be admitted to a hospital. She was taken to a maternity ward to check on the baby when her condition worsened during her fortnight in the hospital, and they were advised they would have to deliver the child early.

The 33-year-old had no memories and the last thing she could recall is arriving in the COVID ward. Laura was told that she shook her head to consent to the operation. Her spouse, John Leece, was summoned to the hospital but was denied access to the operating room because of Covid limitations.

Further, Laura's next recollection was waking up seven weeks later, on September 30, to see her baby girl which she cannot remember giving birth to. As she was having a tracheostomy and feeding tubes placed, Laura was unable to communicate with her daughter for another two weeks. “I opened my eyes to see Hope on the bed with me, but I couldn't move any part of my body. All I could do was shake and nod my head.” Daily Mail quoted Laura. After her leg muscles have deteriorated throughout weeks, she was finally able to walk again at the beginning of December.