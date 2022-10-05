UK Woman Who Vandalised War Hero's Statue With Human Feces Arrested

A 21-year-old Eco-warrior has been arrested after she filmed herself pouring human faeces over a memorial for Captain Sir Tom Moore. Maddie Budd damaged the statue of Captain Sir Tom Moore in protest against private jets, The Sun reported. She drenched the statue of a war hero in urine and excrement.

Notably, Captain Sir Tom Moore who raised £33million for the NHS passed away in February 2021. Ex-Medical student Maddie Budd pleaded guilty to a criminal charge at Westminster Magistrates Court. Maddie Budd will now face a sentence which could be one year and six months in prison, as per the news report. She has been remanded in custody and is due to next appear at the same court on October 25. Derbyshire Police charged Budd with criminal damage to a war memorial to the value of £200 belonging to AGC Fabrications.

Prosecutor describes her action 'hugely disrespectful'

Prosecutor Jordan Pratt said that the defendant "attended the location of Thistley Medow in Hatton" where the statue to Sir Tom Moore is situated. According to the prosecutor, the woman poured human faeces over the statue and described Maddie Budd's action as an "abhorrent act" and "hugely disrespectful." According to a report in Metro, The prosecutor revealed that the offence lasted for only 30 seconds. However, he added that the impact of the act is "substantial."

Maddie Budd's father 'ashamed' by her act

He claimed that the offence was pre-meditated and would have required planning. Pratt stressed that he is not required to mention in the court the actions performed by Sir Tom Moore. The prosecutor described Budd as a "gun for hire" who will not be "nailing her colours to the mast" on a particular issue. However, she will continue to commit offences in numerous prisons. Meanwhile, Maddie Budd's father has said that he is "ashamed" by her act and stressed that she has done "something horribly wrong" without thinking about its impact, The Sun reported citing The DailyMail. He revealed that he has sent her a text message but his daughter has not responded to his message.

Image: Representative