UK Woman Wins £500k Farmhouse After Purchasing £2 Raffle Ticket

A UK woman has managed to win a dream home worth a whopping £500,000 ($650,000) after purchasing a raffle ticket for just £2, according to the reports. Jemma Nicklin, said that she was really elated when she received a call and was informed she was the lucky winner of a four-bedroom farmhouse in Longnor, near Shrewsbury. As per the reports, the original owners Michael and Linda had decided to launch a competition for their family home, after separating and struggling for a long time to find a buyer.

Jemma Nicklin 'over the moon'

In the end, they were flooded with lots of entries and have vowed to give the excess money raised to charity. Beating off the stiff competition, the 23-year-old ended up with the keys and said that she was gobsmacked when she found out the good news. Nicklin currently lives with her mom and dad in Bilston, West Midlands, and said that she was 'over the moon', as per reports.

She said that she could not believe it when she got the call and added that she didn't think people win things like this. She further added that she came across a post on BirminghamLive and thought to buy two tickets as the house was so beautiful.

Shrubbery Farmhouse

Shrubbery Farmhouse has four bedrooms and a separate annex, as per the reports. There are exposed beams on every room, an oil-fired AGA and a walk-in pantry. It features a large living room, multi-stove burner, and a dining room, and has built-in library. As per the reports, Nicklin works as an admin assistant in Wednesbury, and explained that she has just started saving for a deposit for a house when she entered the competition. She added that she never thought that her first home would look like Shrubbery Farmhouse using money raised from the raffle. She added that it is very difficult to get a house these days.

