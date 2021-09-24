UK Woman With Down Syndrome Loses Bid To Challenge Country's Abortion Law

On Thursday, September 23, a woman with Down syndrome lost her legal battle against the British government over legislation that allows abortions up until the birth of a foetus with the disorder. Heidi Crowter, along with two other claimants, was unsuccessful in their High Court challenge against the government. 26-year-old Crowter had planned to force the Department of Health and Social Care to repeal a section of the Abortion Act, claiming that it is discriminatory and in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights, reported AP. Abortions are legal in England, Wales, and Scotland up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. However, the legislation also specifies that abortions can be performed up until birth if there is a significant chance that the child born would be severely handicapped due to physical or mental defects, it reported.

Crowter, a resident of Coventry, filed the lawsuit on behalf of Maire Lea-Wilson, who has a son with Down syndrome and an unidentified child with a disorder. Crowter described the measure as "offensive" as well as "disrespectful" and argued that the law needs to be modified to challenge people's perception of Down syndrome. However, after two days of the hearing, two senior judges dismissed the case, saying that the legislation isn't illegal and that it attempts to strike a balance between the rights of the unborn child and women. According to AP, Judges Rabinder Singh and Nathalie Lieven said the case sparked strong emotions and disagreements over ethical and religious beliefs, but the court should not get involved in such debates and should only rule based on the law.

'Fight is not over': Claimants plan to appeal against ruling

The judges stated that although the evidence presented to the court demonstrates that some families would positively want to have a child despite knowing the fact that it will be born with significant disabilities, but it also shows that not every family will react in that way as some might not be able to offer a supportive environment for a disabled child. The evidence also shows that, while scientific advances have improved and earlier detection may be possible, there are still conditions that will only be discovered late in pregnancy, after 24 weeks, according to the judges. However, Crowter said that the fight is not over and that she will appeal against the ruling to the higher court. Meanwhile, lawyer Paul Conrathe, representing the claimants, termed the court's ruling as "disappointing" and out of line with modern attitudes about disability," AP reported.

Image: AP