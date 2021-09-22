UK Women Shocked To Spot Crocodile In Her Neighbour's Garden; WATCH

A woman in England's Yorkshire was taken aback after spotting a crocodile in her neighbour's garden. Sarah Jayne Ellis snapped a photo of the scaly creature as soon as she saw it and said the monster appeared to be real and was about three or four feet long, according to Mail Online. Sarah stated that the crocodile was not moving when she first spotted it, but vanished after a few hours. Sarah, who works as a nurse, was closing the blinds in her bedroom when she noticed it on the grass. She also showed the photo to her sister-in-law Kate Ellis Holmes, who is a teacher by profession. Kate said that she could not believe it when Sarah narrated her the story but, was later stunned to see the photo of the crocodile, reported Mail Online.

According to reports, this is not the first time a reptile has been spotted in the region. Lee Collings, a wildlife photographer from Yorkshire, was astonished to find what he thought was a crocodile or a caiman at the Fairburn Ings nature reserve in Castleford in the month of May. He stated that the creature scrambled away before he could capture in his camera. Since this incident, many people in the area claimed that they have also spotted similar kin do of creatures at another nearby lake. Meanwhile, Sarah urged the authorities to explore the area as such creatures are being seen frequently in the region, according to Mail Online.

Crocodile was spotted roaming in Karnataka village

In a similar kind of incident, a crocodile was observed roaming through Kogilabana Village in Karnataka's Dandeli district. The people in the area were panicked to see the reptile and called the forest officials who rescued it and released it into the river. The incident had occurred in the month of July and the video of the same was shared by the news agency ANI on Twitter. It should be mentioned here that Crocodiles are semiaquatic reptiles that can be found in Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Australia. They prefer to cluster in freshwater habitats including rivers, lakes, and wetlands, as well as brackish and saltwater. They are carnivorous creatures that eat vertebrates like fish, reptiles, birds, mammals and are very sensitive to cold.

#WATCH Karnataka | A crocodile found strolling through Kogilban village in Dandeli. Later, forest officials rescued the crocodile & released it into the river. pic.twitter.com/2DDk7JuOB8 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

Image: Pixabay/Representative