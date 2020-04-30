UK: World War II Veteran Who Raised Millions For NHS Turns 100

World War II veteran, Captain Tom Moore, who had raised a record $56 million for the UK's National Health Service by completing laps around his garden reportedly turned 100 on April 29. He will be honoured with a Royal Air Force fly-past as he celebrates his 100th birthday today. Earlier, Captain Moore, with the support of millions and a walking frame, finished a laps goal that contributed the funds towards the NHS in their battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Not just that, Moore’s family raised donations to support healthcare workers using social media when he injured his hip.

As per reports, Captain Moore smashed the modest aim of 1,000 pounds ($1,943) and completed the laps about two weeks before his birthday. People across the globe watched his progress online as he turned into a focal point for the source of funds for the state-funded healthcare system handling COVID-19 patients. He also released a single hit at the time of national crisis that raised more money for the medics as he was titled the oldest artist to claim a UK number one single, a cover version titled You'll Never Walk Alone.

I’m Captain Tom Moore, war veteran, 99 years of age (soon to be 100) and I’m walking for the NHS to raise money for our heroes.https://t.co/M1dkvoV3kE — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 10, 2020

125,000 birthday cards

Featuring RAF's Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, his flypast was confirmed earlier yesterday by UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. Further, there were reports of separate fly-past by a privately-owned restored Spitfire in honour of his turning 100 and for his service to the nation.

The Battle of Britain flight would include six Spitfires, as well as other World War II-era aircraft that will do flypasts in the sky to commemorate his big day, according to media reports. However, the public assembly has been prohibited due to restrictions imposed as safety measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus transmission. According to reports, Captain Moore received dozens of best wishes and over 125,000 birthday cards for securing the Guinness world record for his noble charity walk during which he got injured, followed by his cancer treatment.

