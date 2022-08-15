UK: World's First Bivalent COVID Vaccine Approved For Adults Aged Above 18

In a major development, an updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna designed to target two different forms of Coronavirus variants has been approved by the UK regulator on Monday, August 15, for use as booster doses in people over the age of 18. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the "bivalent" vaccine (that targets two COVID-19 variants) after it was found to meet the UK regulator’s standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

The vaccine manufactured by the US firm Moderna, not only targets the original coronavirus - as is the case for vaccines currently in use - but is specifically designed to target the Omicron variant BA.1, the variant that brought a wave of COVID in the UK last winter.

Following the approval, MHRA Chief Executive Dr June Raine said, “The first generation of COVID-19 vaccines being used in the UK continues to provide important protection against the disease and save lives. What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharpened tool in our armoury to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve."

How will the vaccine work?

According to the press release issued by the UK government, the bivalent vaccine 'Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron' will work on two COVID variants in a way that half of the vaccine (25 micrograms) will target the original virus strain that ravaged the world in 2020 and the other half (25 micrograms) targets the Omicron variant.

The MHRA’s decision was based on data from a clinical trial which showed that the bivalent vaccine by Moderna triggered a strong immune response against both Omicron (BA.1) and the original COVID-19 strain that occurred for the first time in 2020. Meanwhile, in an exploratory analysis, the bivalent vaccine was also found to generate a good immune response against the Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Image: AP