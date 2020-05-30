UK: World's oldest man dies at 112, family calls him 'role model'

The world's oldest man, according to Guinness World Records, has died from cancer in the UK, international media reported citing a statement from his family. Bob Weighton, who celebrated his 112th birthday this year, was a former teacher and engineer from central English Country, Hampshire. In a statement released earlier on May 28, the family announced that the elderly man has ‘peacefully’ passed away in his sleep.

“A role model to us all, he lived his life interested in and engaged with all kinds of people from across the world. He had many, many friendships and read and talked politics, theology, ecology and more, right up until his death. He also cared greatly for the environment", the family said in the statement.

'Was kind, conversationalist till the end'

According to reports, Weighton was born on March 29, 1908, in North England and had six other siblings. He is survived by three children, 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. According to his family, the elderly remained witty, kind, knowledgeable and sociable until his final moments.

Weighton was titled as the oldest man in the world in February 2020 after the death of the previous title holder, Chitetsu Watanabe from Japan. Following the death of Watnabem, Guinness World Records' senior gerontology consultant, Robert Young, scrutinised the evidence of his birth and bestowed the title upon him.

On the contrary, a 113-year-old woman in Spain has successfully beaten the coronavirus infection to become the oldest human in the world to have survived the pandemic. According to reports, Maria Branyas had previously survived both the World Wars, Spanish Civil War and Spanish flu. Branyas was reportedly infected with the virus in April and she successfully battled it from inside her room in her old age care home.

According to Gerontology Research Group, which verifies and tracks supercentenarians, Branyas is the oldest person across the Spanish territory to do so. Speaking to international media reporters, after her recovery, she said that her health was fine though she suffered from small pains as everybody else did.

