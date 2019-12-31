UK: World’s Oldest Sweet Shop Put On Sale, Owner To Contest Police Elections

The world's oldest sweet shop in North Yorkshire - 'The Patley Bridge Store' has been put up for sale after its owner decided to contest elections for the county's next police, fire and crime commissioner. The shop, founded in 1827 has been run by one-time detective Keith Tordoff for over 20 years. The 63-year old former West Yorkshire Police CID officer will be contesting the elections in May as an independent.

Oldest Sweet shop in the world for sale

According to reports, Tordoff is all set to sell the shop, which was validated by the Guinness World Records for £399,000 in 2014. Speaking to an international media, Tordoff compared police and fire to rhubarb and custards and confidently stated that he can be equally with leading the emergency services.

He also stated that he knows first-hand policing as well as managing successful organizations. Earlier as a detective, he had worked on the Yorkshire Ripper case.

Speaking about his shop, Tordoff told the international media that running it all these years has been a joy.

However, the 63-year old man will be touring the county to campaign the elections. According to him, he will be campaigning on a promise to get tough on anti-social behaviour and drug crimes.

