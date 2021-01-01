UK Would Be 'free Trading, Generous' Nation Post Exit From EU: Johnson In New Year Message

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on December 31(local time) said the UK would be an “open, generous, outward looking, internationalist and free trading” country once it quits all EU rules at 2300 GMT. In his New Year broadcast message, Johnson also appealed for unity at home emphasizing that it was time for England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland to work together and express their values around the world and lead both G7 and COP26 climate change summit. His remarks came as millions of Britons, on January 1, entered not just a new year but also an identity independent of the European bloc.

“This is an amazing moment for this country. We have our freedom in our hands and it is up to us to make the most of it,” he said in a New Year message.

Pandemic rekindled new spirit

Talking about the catastrophic 2020, he lauded the contribution of frontline workers saying that they pulled out all stops to keep the country moving. He also highlighted that the pandemic rekindled a new spirit of volunteering and unity. The British leader then spelt out grounds for hope in the coronavirus crisis now that vaccines are coming on stream. “Beacon of Hope” was lit in laboratories of Oxford, he said pointing out at the domestically produced vaccine.

Previously, Johnson had vowed that his country would work closely with the European Union (EU) after Brexit transition period ends. Addressing the parliament, Johnson asserted that the UK would be a “friendly neighbour and best friend” to the 27 member bloc. His remarks come hours after The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel formally signed the post-Brexit trade agreement with the UK.

As per the summary published on the UK government website of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, both sides have agreed to "unprecedented 100% tariff liberalisation". This means that all tariffs have been scrapped along with quotas on the movement of goods produced by Britain and the European Union. This is also the first time that the 27-nation-bloc has agreed to a ‘zero tariff zero quota deal’ with any trading partner, starting from January 1, 2021.