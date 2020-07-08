UK Would Be 'ready' To Leave EU On Australia Terms If Deal Is Not Reached, Says Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told German chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone call on July 7 that Britain would be ready to leave the transition period with the European Union on Australia terms if an agreement is not reached till the end by both the sides. As per the statement released by Downing Street, both leaders discussed several topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to foreign policy issues as well the UK’s relationship with the 27-nation-bloc.

While the UK and the EU are currently having ‘serious’ disagreements over their post-Brexit ties, the lack of progress has also triggered a sense of frustration among the officials. Moreover, in their bilateral talks over the phone Johnson underlined the country’s commitment towards securing an early agreement through intensified talks.

Downing Street said, “On the future relationship, the Prime Minister underlined the UK’s commitment to working hard to find an early agreement out of the intensified talks process. He also noted that the UK equally would be ready to leave the transition period on Australia terms if an agreement could not in the end be reached.”

Agreed for international collaboration

Both Merkel and Johnson agreed on the importance of international collaboration for the handling of an unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus and also for the development of the vaccine. As per Johns Hopkins University tally, UK has recorded total 287,874 infections with 44,476 deaths but Germany has reported 198,343 COVID-19 cases with 9,032 casualties. The telephonic talks between them came as the UK Prime Minister’s response to the health crisis is being severely scrutinised by the opposition and is being called ‘too slow’.

Downing Street said, “The leaders spoke about the importance of international collaboration on coronavirus, including on the work to find a vaccine.”

Moreover, Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson also talked about their joint concern over the West Bank annexations by Israel and pledged to make all efforts to find a solution to the Libyan crisis through negotiations.

Image: AP