UK: Zoo Owners Threaten To Kill Animals If They Run Out Of Money To Feed Them

Owners of a zoo in the United Kingdom have reportedly threatened to euthanise its animals as a 'last resort' if they no longer have money to feed its occupants. According to reports, the couple who owns the zoo said that they will try and find a new home for its 300 animals but they are also thinking of euthanising them as last resort. The zoo was in limelight earlier this year after it was forced to shut down because it lacked trained gunmen. The zoo reportedly reopened the following month but is now facing another trouble as it is running out of money to feed its animals.

According to reports, Tracy and Dean Tweedy who own the Borth Wild Animal Kingdom in Wales have said that they received £25,000 as part of the government's relief package but added that the money is quickly running out. As per the Tweedys, it costs £3,000 a week to feed all of the animals in the zoo and they may have to kill them if they are unable to rehome the occupants in time. The couple reportedly bought the animal facility in 2016 and has since faced a lot of trouble relating to the proper care of the zoo inhabitants.

Indonesian zoo might kill some animals to feed others

Last week, a similar report emerged from Indonesia where the zoo management said that they will have to cull some animals in order to feed others. The zoo said that it may have to kill some of its animals in the coming months, mainly deers and birds who are unproductive in order to feed others as it is finding it difficult to keep up with the cost of expensive meat required for the big cats in the facility. The zoo reportedly earned approximately 1.2 billion rupiahs ($81,744) a month before it was forced to close on March 23 after the Indonesian government imposed lockdown.

(Image Credit: AP)

