UK: 'Fraggle Rock' Famous Lighthouse Available For £35 Per Night

The famous lighthouse that featured in the show Fraggle Rock is now reportedly available for a stay for £35 per person for a night. The lighthouse was depicted in the 80s popular puppet series with the Cornwall landscape and was the home of the Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs, the animated animal characters.

According to reports, the lighthouse which is located in St.Mawes, England, south coast of the UK, can now be booked for a vacation through a website by the name of Rural Retreats. Sallyport cottage which is a holiday home built in the basement of the lighthouse from the children television programme is now open to the public. A group of four can make the advance booking for a once in a lifetime experience for a minimum of two nights stay, wrote the organisers on the website.

Heritage building offers unique experience

The website further explained that the stay will invoke memories of the childhood TV show which was a favourite among the 80s kids across 98 countries globally at the time. The show was created by Jim Henson, who made films like The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, and The Mupppet. The puppet creatures, Fraggles, were shown living together on a rocky cliff in the middle of the sea, by the lighthouse, which was often shown in several shots as the camera was panned through the lighthouse’s top window.

The website explained that the heritage building offered a sun trap patio area and an observation room with large windows overlooking the sea. It consisted of two bedrooms, a large kitchen, and a sitting room with a log burner. The trip organisers further elaborated saying that since the lighthouse is an older building featured in the show during the 80s, so, therefore, the visitors had to come with a mindset that certain features such as steps, stairs, and floor levels do not comply with that of a modern building. The trip to the popular building was for the fans looking to drive down the memory lane, it added.

