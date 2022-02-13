Ukrainian Families Facing Tense Wait Amid Looming Russian Invasion: Report

Amid speculations surrounding the Russian invasion in Ukraine after the conclusion of the Winter Olympics, civilians whose family members are still residing in Kyiv are living in an atmosphere of fear and anxiety. While speaking to The Guardian, several civilians said they were not able to sleep properly as their family members are grappled under the fears of impending war. During a conversation with the British Daily, a 58-year-old primary school teacher, Oksana Riwnyj, recalled her life when Ukraine was a part of the Soviet Union. Recalling her young age, Riwnyj said she was a university student when Ukraine became independent.

"I wasn’t allowed to speak up and say what I think. We couldn’t go to church or celebrate Christmas. It was very tough, especially for the young people," the 58-year-old primary school teacher told The Guardian. Riwnyj stated that the news of amassing of troops on the Ukrainian border triggers memories of her younger age. "I never thought something like this could happen. It’s too horrible to even think about," Riwnyj said. Notably, she is one amongst around 70,000 Ukrainians living in the United Kingdom who has been monitoring the situation closely and praying for the well being of her family members. She told the British English Daily that she moved to London after meeting her husband, who is currently working at a private firm as a gas engineer. "I’m trying to go about daily life but it’s a very stressful and worrying situation. I can’t sleep because all my family are over there," she added.

Ukraine authorities have appealed to its citizen to maintain calm

It is worth mentioning amid the chaotic announcements from western countries seeking evacuation, the Ukrainian authorities on Saturday appealed to its nationals to remain calm and urged them to refrain from any actions that undermine stability and sow panic. While issuing a statement on Saturday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry asserted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly monitoring the developments and are ready to repel any attack on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. It said that the Ukrainian diplomats are in touch with all key partners, and has been receiving necessary security information, which will allow Kyiv to adopt timely actions.

Notably, the statement from the Ukraine Foreign Ministry came a day after the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a security alert that calls on all American citizens to leave Ukraine. While announcing the alert, Blinken said Moscow could invade Ukraine during the current Beijing Winter Olympics and added that Americans should leave the Eastern European country immediately. It is worth mentioning that the tension between Russia and Ukraine soared tremendously over the US intelligence reports that claim Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". However, Russian President Vladimir Putin refuted the US intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless" on multiple occasions.

