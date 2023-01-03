UK's 2023 Recession To Be The Worst Amongst All G7 Countries, Says Report

The UK is expected to experience one of the worst recessions and weakest recoveries in the G7 in 2023, according to a poll of 101 leading UK-based economists conducted by the Financial Times. The majority of respondents believe that the inflationary shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war will persist longer in the UK than elsewhere, leading the Bank of England to maintain high-interest rates in 2023 and the government to implement a tight fiscal policy. More than 80% of respondents expect the UK to lag behind its peers, with GDP predicted to shrink for much or all of 2023, leading to a recession. This is expected to result in an intensifying squeeze on household incomes, as higher borrowing costs add to the already rising costs of food and energy.

The UK's 2023 recession is expected to be both deeper and more prolonged than those in other countries. Forecasts compiled by Consensus Economics show that UK GDP is expected to shrink by 1% in 2023, compared to a contraction of just 0.1% for the eurozone as a whole and a growth of 0.25% in the US. The UK is particularly exposed to the global surge in energy prices and interest rates, with a reliance on gas that is not matched by storage capacity and a high proportion of mortgages required to renew fixed-rate deals each year.

UK's labour market also remains a problem

The UK's labor market has also shrunk significantly since the onset of the pandemic, which is expected to lead to more persistent high inflation in the country. This tight labor market is anticipated to "continue to apply a brake to growth for companies, drive industrial unrest and push up domestically-generated inflation," according to a statement by Anna Leach, deputy chief economist at the Confederation of British Industry, mentioned in the FT report. Despite these challenges, most economists predict that the economy will at least return to growth by the end of the year as inflation eases. However, the outlook for consumers, particularly those on low incomes or with expiring mortgage deals, is bleak. "The combination of falling real wages, tight financial conditions and a housing market correction are as bad as it gets," said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg Bank, as per the report.