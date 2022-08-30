UK's Biggest Warship May Miss 'landmark Mission' After Propeller Malfunction: Royal Navy

The United Kingdom's largest warship, the British HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier that broke down after leaving the Portsmouth port in southern England, could miss crucial flight trials. According to UK naval warfare force, Royal Navy, the ship is undergoing repairs as it suffered a propeller shaft malfunction shortly after setting sail and added it would comment on the nature of the issue later as the engineer discovers problems. The $3.5-billion, 65,000-tonne warship was on its way for a four-month deployment to the United States when it broke down and now remains in the south coast exercise area near the Isle of Wight.

Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse @smrmoorhouse updates on the situation with @HMSPWLS: “I’ve been to the ship today to see for myself what the issue is and how we in the Royal Navy can work together to make sure that the ship can successfully return to her tasking.” pic.twitter.com/yU9ogHVQDt — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) August 29, 2022

Later on Monday, the Royal Navy said a crack was initially reported in one of the propeller shafts of HMS Prince of Wale and added that the engineers and other technical staff were investigating the aircraft carrier. "I've been to the ship today to see for myself what the issue is and how we in the Royal Navy can work together to make sure the ship can successfully return to her tasking," Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse, who is responsible for ensuring Royal Navy ships are ready to deploy, said in a video message on Tuesday. Further, he said after the initial assessment, it’s likely that the fault will require repairs which may impact the ship’s programme.

Right now our focus is on the ship and our people; everyone is working hard to understand the problem and what can be done next. — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) August 29, 2022

Moorhouse proclaimed that the ship is now moving to a more sheltered anchorage for further inspection. "We’ll be able to provide further comment on the nature of the issue and the impact on her current schedule," he commented. Though he admitted that the repair could take time, he claimed that the Navy is working closely with its international partners and added that the Royal Navy continues to meet its commitments to deliver operations and keep its allies safe from the enemies.

Similar condition was reported in 2020

Notably, this was not the first time when the aircraft carrier was damaged before the scheduled trip. Earlier in 2020, NATO's flagship carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, broke down and took nearly six months to get repaired. At that time, the planned departure of the ship to the United States had to be cancelled. According to media reports, the vessel was stranded in Portsmouth. According to a report by The Guardian, the most expensive vessel, HMS Prince of Wales, spent only 90 days in the sea during its first two years in service.

Image: Twitter/@RoyalNavy